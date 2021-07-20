Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,061 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cimarex Energy worth $46,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Shares of XEC opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

