Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.37 and last traded at $121.37. Approximately 3,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.