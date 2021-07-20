Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 24,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

