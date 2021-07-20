Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0014

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $107,340.58 and approximately $86,972.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00235388 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.87 or 0.00874572 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

