Citadel (CTL) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $38,976.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

