Citigroup Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Neutral

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

