Citigroup Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

