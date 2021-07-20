Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cheuvreux cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. 72,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,879. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

