Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

