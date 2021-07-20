Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CFG traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 188,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,276. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

