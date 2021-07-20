Civitas Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $138,199.51 and $16.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00022395 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,168,760 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.