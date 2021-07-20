Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.22

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 237901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $873.71 million, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Clarus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

