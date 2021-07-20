ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Down 30.9% This Week

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.56 or 0.00747366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CTI is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

