Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $286,000.

GLQ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 103,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,680. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

