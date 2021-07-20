Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 2.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.06. 302,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,146,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several brokerages have commented on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $10,322,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

