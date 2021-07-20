CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 358.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of CMC Materials worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

