Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,766 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $44,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

