Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800 at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,741.67 ($35.82).

CCH stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,579 ($33.69). 753,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,106. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,602.74. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,694 ($35.20).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21). In the last quarter, insiders bought 461 shares of company stock worth $1,204,127.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

