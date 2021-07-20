Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.04 Million

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report sales of $210.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.50 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $877.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $885.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

