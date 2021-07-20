Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562,665 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

