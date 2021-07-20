Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. 622,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,330. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. Cohu has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $171,108.00. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

