Coin Artist (COIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $425,680.72

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $425,680.72 and $1,400.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

