CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Down 92% Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 294.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $580,118.79 and $255.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 92% lower against the US dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006148 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001176 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

