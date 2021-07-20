Coldstack 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,728.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $15,728.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00005503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00097897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00141855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.88 or 0.99902504 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

