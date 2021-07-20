Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Colfax worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Colfax by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $4,606,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Colfax by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

