Collateral Pay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $215,568.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00095834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00142009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,619.98 or 0.99890707 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,080,922 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

