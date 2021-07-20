ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $14,048.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008505 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,026,107,302 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

