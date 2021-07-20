Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,472. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRZBY. Citigroup downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

