Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,526 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $22,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

