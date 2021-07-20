Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.08% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $47,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James B. Draughn sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $221,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,568 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.33. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

