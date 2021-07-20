Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 287,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,974. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

