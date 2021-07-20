Comparing Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) & Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Axonics alerts:

This table compares Axonics and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -52.60% -19.35% -15.77% Apyx Medical -47.35% -24.39% -20.86%

This table compares Axonics and Apyx Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 22.24 -$54.92 million ($1.48) -40.01 Apyx Medical $27.71 million 11.27 -$11.90 million ($0.57) -15.96

Apyx Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Axonics has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axonics and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Axonics presently has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Axonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Axonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market that allows surgeons to operate with precision and eliminate unintended tissue trauma. It also develops, manufactures, and sells energy generators, disposable hand piece subassemblies, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.