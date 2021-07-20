Comparing Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Krystal Biotech and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $103.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.83%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 180.29%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -12.78% -12.33% Cabaletta Bio N/A -31.26% -30.15%

Volatility and Risk

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -35.73 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -5.37

Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Cabaletta Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and acne scars; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx for other rare lung disease. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

