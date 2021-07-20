Compound (COMP) Price Hits $368.64 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $270.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for $368.64 or 0.01202198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000109 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 68.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,364,136 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

