Compound Trading 18.3% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $324.70 or 0.01093226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $216.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,363,247 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

