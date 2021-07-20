Conceal Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $2.06 million and $8,424.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,792.84 or 1.00402705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031938 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.01142812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00317013 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00398846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00049798 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,288,431 coins and its circulating supply is 11,636,353 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

