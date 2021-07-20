Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 3,723,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CCRDF stock remained flat at $$4.10 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

