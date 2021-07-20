Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Underweight”

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of ED stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

