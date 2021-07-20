Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Reaches $145.33 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $145.33 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012939 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00762781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

