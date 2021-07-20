Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 4,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,535,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

