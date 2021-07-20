Contentos (COS) Price Down 13.3% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $31.31 million and $4.39 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,001,301,617 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.