CONTRACOIN Market Cap Tops $6.80 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $48,029.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00307733 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,487,238 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

