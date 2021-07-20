Contrasting Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Interpublic Group of Companies and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Interpublic Group of Companies 0 3 4 0 2.57 Tremor International 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus price target of $29.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.13%. Given The Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Tremor International.

Profitability

This table compares The Interpublic Group of Companies and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Interpublic Group of Companies 4.89% 29.27% 4.98% Tremor International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Interpublic Group of Companies and Tremor International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Interpublic Group of Companies $9.06 billion 1.34 $351.10 million $1.73 17.86 Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International.

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies beats Tremor International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves advertisers, brands, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in June 2019. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

