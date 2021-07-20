Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 83,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 746,757 shares.The stock last traded at $22.37 and had previously closed at $20.86.

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 330.09% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

