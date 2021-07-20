Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 6934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Convey Holding Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

In other Convey Holding Parent news, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.