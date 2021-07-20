Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,872,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cool Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Cool Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture. The company serves the motors/generators, mobile auxiliary power, compressors, turbines, bearings, electric vehicles, brakes/rotors/calipers, pumps/fans, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, military, and marine target markets.

