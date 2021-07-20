Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,872,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cool Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Cool Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About Cool Technologies
