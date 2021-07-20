Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.45 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.05 ($0.13). Approximately 1,567,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 840,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Cora Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.18 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.73. The firm has a market cap of £24.70 million and a PE ratio of -33.50.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

