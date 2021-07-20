Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

