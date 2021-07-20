Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,291 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $177.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.