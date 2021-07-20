Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 2,565 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.79. 49,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,770. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.03, a P/E/G ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

